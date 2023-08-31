English
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung launches AI-powered personalised food and recipe app

    The app will run on supported smartphones and smart home appliances from Samsung.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 31, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
    Samsung announces an AI-powered recipe app

    It can also create tailored meal plans according to diet, and can order ingredients needed for the recipes online. (Representational Image)

    Samsung has launched Food, an AI-based recipe service, in 104 countries and in 8 languages. The 'Food' has a databank of over 160,000 recipes and will act as an assistant to help you discover new dishes.

    It can also create tailored meal plans according to diet and can order ingredients needed for the recipes online. It will also serve as a hub for all your smart cooking appliances.

    Samsung says Food will provide a step-by-step guide on how to prepare and create dishes. The company has partnered with Whisk, a smart food platform, that it acquired in 2019.

    “By connecting digital appliances and mobile devices across the Samsung ecosystem and assisting users from shopping list to dinner plate, Samsung Food is using advanced AI capabilities to deliver a highly personalised, all-in-one food experience that users can control straight from their palms," said Chanwoo Park, Samsung Executive Vice-President and head of the digital appliances business.

    The app will run on supported smartphones and smart home appliances from Samsung. Users can sort through the recipes and save them.

    Once saved, Food will sort through the recipe and create shopping lists for the ingredients, and can even alter recipes to suit lifestyle, for example - vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants of the same dish.

    The app will show a detailed nutrient breakdown for each dish, and will automatically add items from your shopping lists to the e-commerce cart, for easier checkout.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Home appliances #recipe #Samsung #Smart Home Products
    first published: Aug 31, 2023 05:13 pm

