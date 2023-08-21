The best 5G phones under-Rs 20,000 you can buy

The healthy mid-range market of phones that cost Rs 20,000 and lower prove that people weigh costs more heavily than exclusive features. (Representational Image)

With a growing demand, smartphone makers are coming up with a range of devices to cater to a range of customers in a price-sensitive market like India.

The healthy mid-range that costs around Rs 20,000 and lower proves that customers tend to tilt in favour of costs over exclusive features. Having said that, mid-range smartphones have nearly achieved parity with their more expensive counterparts as far as features go.

So, if you are in the market for a good 5G smartphone that won't burn a hole in your pocket, here are some phones you may be interested in:

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Sitting at the cusp of the Rs 20,000 bracket, Samsung's mid-ranger offers almost everything that you would want in a smartphone. It has a Super AMOLED 120Hz display, the company's in-house Exynos 1280 SoC, and up to 128GB of internal storage.

It's no slouch when it comes to cameras either, with a triple camera module featuring a 50-megapixel prime sensor, a secondary 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The phone is available in two variants - with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 6GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999, while the 8GB variant will set you back by Rs 18,999.

(Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

With a starting price of Rs 19,999, the Nord CE Lite 5G offers a lot of bang for your buck. It has IPS LCD 120Hz display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC and up to 256GB of storage, depending on the variant you buy.

As for the cameras, the triple-camera module has a primary 108-megapixel sensor, A 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The pricing for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant starts at Rs 19,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version will cost you Rs 21,999.

(Image: Motorola)

Motorola G73 5G

A solid choice in the mid-range market with a 120Hz display, large battery, a decent dual-camera setup and MediaTek's Dimensity 930 SoC, all for a price of Rs 18,999.

It's not the best phone in the segment but is a really well-rounded option, especially if you prefer an experience as close as possible to stock Android 13.

(Image: Poco India)

Poco X5 Pro 5G

A 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and a decent triple-camera module with a primary 108-megapixel sensor.

The price is a little higher than the 20K bracket, starting at Rs 22,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB variant but it frequently goes on sale for as low as Rs 20,999.

(Image: Oppo)

Oppo A78 5G

Starting at a base price of Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB configuration, the A78 5G offers a high-resolution screen with 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek's Dimensity 700 SoC and a dual-camera module with a primary 50-megapixel sensor.