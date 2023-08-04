Indian smartphone market declined 10% YoY in H1 2023: IDC

Apple showed the strongest growth in the market with strong premium smartphone sales, growing 61% YoY, while OnePlus' grew 61%. (Representational Image)

The Indian smartphone market recorded a decline of 10 percent in the first half of 2023, compared to the same time period in 2022.

According to a report by analytical firm, IDC India, the smartphone market showed an increase of 10 percent in the second quarter of 2023, but still declined 3 percent compared to the last year.

This along with a 7 percent decline in the first quarter, means that Indian smartphone shipments tanked 10 percent in the first half.

The market share for entry-level smartphones declined by 5 percent, while the mid-range segment remained flat at 22 percent. The mid-to-high segment grew 5 percent, and the premium smartphone segment registered the highest growth, gaining 9 percent.

Samsung, Vivo and OnePlus emerged at the top of 5G smartphone sales, with a combined market share of 54 percent. Apple's iPhone 13, and OnePlus Nord CE3 were the highest-shipped 5G smartphones in 2023.

Surprisingly, Vivo emerged at the top of the market with a share of 16 percent, Samsung was a close second with 15.7 percent and Realme took the third spot with 12.6 percent.

Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus made up fourth, fifth and sixth, while Apple placed number seven with a share of 5.5 percent. Poco, Tecno and Infinix rounded off the Top 10.

The online distribution channels registered a decline of 15 percent YoY, while offline sales grew by 11 percent.

“In the upcoming festive season, the brands will try to spur consumer demand with affordable 5G launches, pre-booking offers, and loyalty/upgrade programs clubbed with festive discounts. The market requires strong double-digit growth in the next few months to see annual growth in 2023, which looks unlikely as of now," said Navkendar Singh, AVP – Devices Research, IDC.