Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S8 Plus, Tab S8 launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC: Check price, specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series has officially been unveiled in India. The arrival of the Galaxy Tab S8 series in the country follows the recent launch of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy Tab S8 series consists of the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra. All three tablets come with an S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is priced at Rs 58,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs 70,999 for the 5G model. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is priced at Rs 74,999 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 87,999 for the 5G variant. Both the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are available in a single 8GB+128GB storage variant.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,08,999 in India for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 1,22,999 for the 5G variant. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available in a single 12GB/256GB variant. The Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are available in Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold colours, while the Ultra model is only available in Graphite.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 pre-order offers announced in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Launch Offers

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available for pre-order in India between February 22 and March 10 on the company’s official Indian website and other authorised partners. Additionally, consumers can also avail cashback of Rs 10,000 on purchase of Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Rs 8,000 on purchase of Galaxy Tab S8+, and Rs 7,000 on purchase of Galaxy Tab S8 using HDFC Bank cards. Consumers pre-booking the Galaxy Tab S8 series will get a free Keyboard Cover worth up to Rs 22,999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ boot Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box. They also come with a microSD card slot to expand storage up to 1TB. The Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ pack quad-speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and sound by AKG.

The Galaxy Tab S8 sports an 11-inch WQXGA TFT display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ has a 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a WQXGA+ resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab S8 has an 8000 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Tab S8+ has a 10,090 mAh battery. Both tablets support 45W fast-charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ come with a 13 MP main camera and a 6 MP ultrawide camera with an LED flash. For video calls and selfies, there is a 12 MP ultrawide camera. The Tab S8 opts for a side-mounted fingerprint reader, while the Plus model uses an in-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, etc.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specifications

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra shares the same chipset, software, speakers, connectivity, and charging support as the vanilla and Plus models. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13 MP main camera and a 6 MP ultrawide camera.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra also has a 12 MP wide and 12 MP ultrawide camera on the front. The top-end Galaxy Tab sports a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848-pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Lastly, you also get an 11,200 mAh battery with 45W charging support.