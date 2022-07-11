English
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series will reportedly only use Qualcomm's next flagship chip, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

    At present, 70 percent of Galaxy S22 smartphones currently use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, while the rest run on the Exynos 2200 chipset.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 11, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra first impressions

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will reportedly run on only the Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platform globally. At present, 70 percent of Galaxy S22 smartphones currently use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, while the rest run on the Exynos 2200 chipset.

    According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series could run entirely on Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon flagship chipset.

    In a series of tweets, Kuo noted that the Galaxy S23 smartphones will use the next-gen flagship 5G chip, ‘SM8550’. The chipset will be made by TSMC’s 4nm process. The S23 line-up may not adapt the Exynos 2300 that will likely be made on Samsung’s 4nm process.

    Kuo notes that the “SM8550 is optimized for TSMC's design rule, so it has obvious advantages over SM8450/SM8475 in computing power and power efficiency.” In the past, Samsung’s Exynos flagship chips have struggled to keep pace with their Snapdragon counterparts. So even reports of a complete Snapdragon overhaul will please a lot of consumers.

    This year, Samsung brought the Snapdragon chipset to the Galaxy S22 series in several new regions, including India, a move that went down well with both consumers and reviewers.

    Samsung is yet to confirm the news of a complete Snapdragon overhaul for its flagship smartphones, while even industry inside Kuo notes that the move will "likely" take place, so we'd recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt.
