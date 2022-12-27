Samsung Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra design and colors leaked ahead of February launch

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series has been leaked online. Promotional material for the new smartphones show off the design and colors the phones will be available in.
There has already been a steady stream of leaks, leading up to the S23 series launch. The official launch date for the new line-up is February 23, 2023.
While the leaked promotional material, procured by 91Mobiles, does not give us a glimpse at the standard variant of the Galaxy S23, it does show off the more premium variants - S23+ and S23 Ultra.
It also gives us an insight as to what Samsung wants the signature color of the smartphones to be, the S23+ will have a signature pink color, while the Ultra looks to be rocking a green cover.Of course, Samsung will still give you more options if you don't like the main colors. 91Mobiles says that the standard vanilla variant of the S23 and the S23+ will have the same signature color.
According to another leak by tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S23 will have a 3,900 mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging, the S23+ will have a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging, and the S23 Ultra will have a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging.
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 26, 2022