Samsung Galaxy Note 20 refresh rate limited to 60Hz, Note 20+ will get 120Hz panel: Report

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series had quite a few improvements over the previous generation. While the Galaxy Note 20 series is still a couple of months away from launch, an executive in the display industry recently leaked a few details about the screens on the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series.



Note 20 Update - while the Note 20+ remains LTPO and 120Hz, the Note 20 will be LTPS and 60Hz. Makes sense since LTPO costs more and should appear first in premium models. You can do 120Hz with LTPS, but it consumes a lot of power. LTPO is the best implementation for 120Hz.

The reason they aren’t adding 120Hz to the Note 20 is to bring the cost down as some of you speculated...Will have it on the Note Plus though...

The leak claimed that the standard Galaxy Note 20 would use a 6.42-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ (1084*2345 pixel) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. However, a more recent tweet by the same executive suggests that the vanilla Galaxy Note 20 will only refresh up to 60 times, losing out on the high refresh rate altogether.In a following tweet, Ross Young attributed the downgraded panel to the cost of the Galaxy Note 20, while confirming that the Galaxy Note 20+ would indeed use a 120Hz display.

While Young has said that his information comes directly from Samsung, the company is yet to comment on the development. So it would be wise to take the news with a pinch of salt.

