Last Updated : May 13, 2020 07:16 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 refresh rate limited to 60Hz, Note 20+ will get 120Hz panel: Report

The Galaxy Note 20's 60Hz display is expected to feature an FHD+ resolution.

Carlsen Martin
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series had quite a few improvements over the previous generation. While the Galaxy Note 20 series is still a couple of months away from launch, an executive in the display industry recently leaked a few details about the screens on the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series.

The leak claimed that the standard Galaxy Note 20 would use a 6.42-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ (1084*2345 pixel) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. However, a more recent tweet by the same executive suggests that the vanilla Galaxy Note 20 will only refresh up to 60 times, losing out on the high refresh rate altogether.

In a following tweet, Ross Young attributed the downgraded panel to the cost of the Galaxy Note 20, while confirming that the Galaxy Note 20+ would indeed use a 120Hz display.

While Young has said that his information comes directly from Samsung, the company is yet to comment on the development. So it would be wise to take the news with a pinch of salt.

Moreover, Samsung offers a QHD+ 120Hz screen on all of the three Galaxy S20 devices. If accurate though, the Galaxy Note 20’s screen will be no different from that of the last-generation Galaxy Note 10 on paper.

First Published on May 13, 2020 07:16 pm

#Samsung #smartphones

