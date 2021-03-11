English
Samsung Galaxy M12 launch in India today at 12 pm: Where to watch the live stream; specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India will be unveiled at the launch event.

Moneycontrol News
March 11, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12 launch in India is scheduled for March 11. The company will unveil its new Galaxy M-series smartphone at 12.00 pm. Ahead of the launch, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M12 will come with a 6,000 mAh battery under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy M12 India launch: Where to watch the live-stream

The Galaxy M12 launch event will kick off at 12.00 pm today. Samsung will unveil its latest budget smartphone via a virtual launch event. Interested readers can click on this video link to watch the launch.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications 

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M12 will come with a 6,000 mAh battery. The device is also confirmed to draw power from an 8nm Exynos processor.

The phone will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display. It will have a 90Hz refresh rate screen. The rear panel will house a square-shaped module housing a quad-camera setup. It will come with a 48MP primary Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor. We can expect the device to come with an ultrawide, a macro and a depth sensor. 

A recent report from MySmartPrice suggested that the phone will launch in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It would come in three colours - Black, White and Blue. 

The complete spec-sheet will be unveiled at the event, where the company will also announce the Samsung Galaxy M12 India price and availability details.
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones #Technology
