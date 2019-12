Samsung has confirmed the launch of its Galaxy A-series 2020 on December 12. The South Korean giant is expected to launch a bunch of new devices that range from budget to premium segment. One of the talked-about Galaxy A-series smartphones is the Galaxy A91. Before the rumoured launch, render images of Galaxy A91 have been uploaded on the internet.

Popular tipster OnLeaks has dropped a 360-degree that reveals the Galaxy A91 from all sides. The first thing that you would notice is the Galaxy Note 10-like punch-hole display on the Galaxy A91. There is a tiny punch-hole for the front camera positioned at the top-centre of the screen.

The side bezels are significantly narrow, but like many smartphones with a punch-hole or a notch, the chin bezel is slightly thicker.

The back panel has a square-shaped camera module that could house three or four sensors. There is a possibility of the Galaxy A91 sporting a periscope lens setup, according to the 91Mobiles report.

The bottom edge would house a single speaker grille on the right of the USB Type-C port. Notably, there isn’t a 3.5mm headphone jack in the Galaxy A91 render images. The power and volume buttons are located on the right edge.

Previous reports suggest that the Galaxy A91 specifications would include a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The Galaxy A91 is said to get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

As far as optics are concerned, Galaxy A91 could have a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. The other camera setup could include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP telephoto lens.

It was previously reported that Galaxy A91 would have a quad-camera setup with Samsung’s 108MP camera sensor that was recently unveiled.

For selfies, the Galaxy A91 will have a 32MP f/2.2 sensor, according to the report.

Connectivity options could include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, etc. Galaxy A91 is expected to boot on Android 10 based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy A91 may launch in some markets as the rebranded version of the upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite