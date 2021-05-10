MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India launch imminent as support page goes live

According to a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G price in India will be around Rs 30,000 in India.

Moneycontrol News
May 10, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
The Galaxy A52 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

The Galaxy A52 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India launch is imminent. After bringing the 4G variant, the company could soon launch the Galaxy A52 5G in India. The device’s support page has gone live on the Samsung India website ahead of the launch.

Samsung, earlier this year, unveiled the Galaxy A52 5G alongside the 4G model. According to a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G price in India will be around Rs 30,000 in India. It is expected to have a Rs 5,000 price difference against the 4G model. Samsung Galaxy A52 4G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 26,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. If true, the 5G variant’s price will be upwards of Rs 30,000 in India. 

The support page going live on Samsung India’s website hints at an imminent launch. Samsung is yet to announce the official launch date of the device at the time of writing this. We can expect the phone to pack the same specs as the international model. 

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications 

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. It comes with an Infinity-O display sporting the hole-punch cutout for the 32MP front camera. 

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also packs a 4500 mAh battery and comes with a 15W fast charger. 

The device features a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary sensor. It also has an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro camera. It also comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos certification and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G runs Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 out of the box.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: May 10, 2021 10:37 am

