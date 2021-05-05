Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India launch expected soon; pricing details leaked

The Galaxy A52 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India launch is imminent. The mid-range 5G smartphone was unveiled earlier this year alongside the Galaxy A52 4G and the Galaxy A72 4G. The Galaxy A52 5G price in India has also been tipped.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G price in India (expected)

Samsung’s upcoming 5G smartphone will launch at around Rs 30,000 in India. A SamMobile report claims the device’s price will be Rs 5,000 higher than the 4G model. The Samsung Galaxy A52 4G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 26,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. If true, the 5G variant’s price will be upwards of Rs 30,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications

The Galaxy A52 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. It comes with an Infinity-O display sporting the hole-punch cutout for the 32MP front camera.

On the back is a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. It also has an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro camera.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also packs a 4500 mAh battery and comes with a 15W fast charger.

The device also comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos certification and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 out of the box.