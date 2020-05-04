Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy M21 receive price cuts: Check new price, specifications

Samsung has slashed the price of two of its budget smartphones in India, namely the Galaxy M21 and Galaxy A50s.

Galaxy M21 price and specifications

Samsung Galaxy M21 was initially launched in India for Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant was available for Rs 14,999. However, owing to the refresh GST tariffs, Samsung bumped the price of both the variants to Rs 14,222 and Rs 16,499, respectively. Now, both the Galaxy M21 storage options have received a price drop, and the 4GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 13,199, whereas the 6GB model can be purchased for Rs 15,499. The updated prices are listed on the Samsung India website.

Galaxy M21 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display, an Exynos 9611 processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

There is a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 20MP front camera sensor housed inside the waterdrop notch.

Galaxy M21 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and also supports face unlock. The smartphone boots on Android 10 based One UI 2.0.

Galaxy A50s price and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A50s came to India in two storage options which were available for Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999. The Samsung smartphone had previously received multiple price drops and after the GST hike, it was retailing for Rs 21,070 (4GB) and Rs 26,900 (6GB).

The latest price revision on the Galaxy A50s is a significant one as the 4GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs 18,599, whereas the 6GB RAM variant can be bought for Rs 20, 561.

Galaxy A50s specifications include a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 9610 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Other Galaxy A50s features include a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP (f/2.0) + 8MP ultra-wide lens + 5MP depth sensor setup. The front camera includes a 32MP sensor.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Both the smartphones will be available with their updated pricing post the lockdown.