Samsung Galaxy A03 Core launched in India with 5000 mAh battery, Unisoc processor

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core comes in a single 2GB RAM variant and sits below the Galaxy A03s, which was launched earlier this year.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core launched in India is the company’s new budget smartphone under Rs 10,000. The device comes in a single 2GB RAM variant and sits below the Galaxy A03s, which was launched earlier this year. The Samsung smartphone is available for purchase via samsung.com and leading online portals.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core price in India

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core price in India is set at Rs 7,999. The device comes in a single 2GB + 32GB storage option. It has been launched in black and blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core features a 6.5-inch LCD with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone has a water-drop notch at the top for the front camera, which is a 5MP sensor.

On the back, the device has a single 8MP rear camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device draws power from a Unisoc SC9863A SoC. It is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Users can expand the storage up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The phone runs Android 11 Go Edition out of the box with a layer of Samsung’s One UI 3.0. Android Go 11 also promises increased safety with its new Safe Folder feature that safeguards all that you want via encrypted PIN and pattern. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery.