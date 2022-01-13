MARKET NEWS

Delayed Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset will now debut alongside Galaxy S22 series

The new Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset will feature AMD's RDNA 2 graphics architecture.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
Samsung and AMD team up to shake things up on mobile, the next Exynos SoC will use RDNA 2 technology

Samsung’s upcoming Exynos 2200 chipset, which will be powering the new Galaxy S22 series, is set for an unveiling this month or in early February.

The Exynos 2200 chipset was scheduled to launch on January 11 but failed to do so sparking rumours about performance or production issues after which a Samsung official reached out to Business Korea to clarify that everything was on track.

The official noted that the reason for the delay was a simple reschedule so the launch of the new chipset would coincide with that of the Galaxy S22 series. The official said, “We are planning to unveil the new application processor at the time of launching a new Samsung smartphone. There are no problems with the AP’s production and performance.”

Previously, Samsung had launched the Exynos 2100 only two days before the unveiling of the Galaxy S21 series. And considering the launch of the Galaxy S22 series is expected to take place on February 8, it makes sense that Samsung would push the launch of the Exynos 2200 alongside it.

The Samsung official also revealed that the new Exynos 2200 chip will resolve issues with the past chips, citing the need to improve things in the graphics department. The Exynos 2100 used ARM’s Mali-G78 MP14, although Samsung will use AMD’s RDNA 2 architectures for the GPU of the upcoming Exynos 2200, which enable features like real-time ray tracing.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AMD #ARM #Exynos #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Jan 13, 2022 02:16 pm

