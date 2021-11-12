Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset to reportedly deliver 34% improved peak performance

Samsung’s upcoming Exynos 2200 chipset is set to get a major boost in performance, particularly in the graphics department. The new Exynos 2200 SoC will used a GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture. AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture is found on the Xbox Series X/S and the PS5 consoles as well as on AMD’s new APUs and on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.



While Samsung has not confirmed when the chip will be revealed, tipster @FrontTron recently shared some details about the performance gains coming to the Exynos 2200 chipset. According to the tipster, the upcoming Exynos chipset will provide anywhere between 31 – 34 percent improved peak performance.

Additionally, the chip will also deliver up to 17 to 20 percent improved sustained performance. Performance won’t tell the entire story either as the AMD RDNA 2-based GPUs on the next Exynos SoC will also enable real-time ray tracing on smartphones, which is a feature currently tailored towards high-end PC and console games.

It is worth noting that these aren’t the numbers for the final product, so it is hard to say what the exact performance gains will be. For the past few years, Samsung’s flagship Exynos chips have underperformed against the best on offer from Qualcomm. So while the Exynos 2200 might outperform the Snapdragon 888, its real challenger will be the upcoming Snapdragon 898 chip.