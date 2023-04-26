English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Day 2 Live Now: Watch Momentum investing by Sonam Srivastava - Founder & CEO, Wright Research at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Runway launches AI-powered video creation app for iOS

    The RunwayML app is free on the App Store and gives users access to the Gen-1 Generative AI model.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST
    Runway launches AI-powered video creation app for iOS

    For now, the app only works with videos up to five seconds in length and certain prompts are banned. It also blocks any copyright protected works.(Image: Runway)

    AI Startup, Runway, has launched a new app for Apple's App Store, RunwayML, that gives users access to the company's Generative AI model, Gen-1, on iPhones.

    Gen-1 is a video-to-video generative model that allows users to transform existing video using text, images or other videos.

    Also Read | Watch: AI-based machine checks quality of food tribal kids are served in Maharashtra school

    As noted by The Verge, the app will apply an aesthetic or a theme chosen by the user and will generate an entirely new result based on the existing video. For example - you can choose to apply a watercolor effect on a video or go for a more stylistic aesthetic like a charcoal sketch.

    Speaking with the publication, Runway CEO Cristobal Valenzuela said it was import for the company to make their AI tools available on mobile.

    Related stories

    Also Read | In the ChatGPT age, prompting is the language to learn


    Valenzuela said, "the phone makes so much sense because you’re recording directly from your device, and then you tell Gen-1 how to transform that video”.


    There are some limitations to the app, however. For now, it only works with videos up to five seconds in length and certain prompts are banned. It also blocks any copyright protected works.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #Generative AI #runway #RunwayML
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 03:50 pm