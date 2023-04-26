Runway launches AI-powered video creation app for iOS

For now, the app only works with videos up to five seconds in length and certain prompts are banned. It also blocks any copyright protected works.(Image: Runway)

AI Startup, Runway, has launched a new app for Apple's App Store, RunwayML, that gives users access to the company's Generative AI model, Gen-1, on iPhones.

Gen-1 is a video-to-video generative model that allows users to transform existing video using text, images or other videos.

As noted by The Verge, the app will apply an aesthetic or a theme chosen by the user and will generate an entirely new result based on the existing video. For example - you can choose to apply a watercolor effect on a video or go for a more stylistic aesthetic like a charcoal sketch.

Speaking with the publication, Runway CEO Cristobal Valenzuela said it was import for the company to make their AI tools available on mobile.

Valenzuela said, "the phone makes so much sense because you’re recording directly from your device, and then you tell Gen-1 how to transform that video”.



There are some limitations to the app, however. For now, it only works with videos up to five seconds in length and certain prompts are banned. It also blocks any copyright protected works.