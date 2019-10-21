Reliance Jio launches new All-in-One recharge plans for prepaid users starting at Rs 222 -- check out details

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has launched new All-in-One recharge plans starting Rs 222. Apart from regular features such as free Jio to Jio calls, 2GB high-speed 4G data every day, some of the new plans also come with up to 3,000 minutes free talk time from Jio to non-Jio numbers.

The plans were launched after Jio announced charges of 6 paise per minute towards Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) for all off-net mobile voice calls on October 9.

The All-in-One recharge plans consist of four packs with the basic one starting at Rs 222 for a validity of 28 days and going all the way up to Rs 555 for a validity of 84 days.

A detailed look at the packs.

> All-in-One Rs 222 plan

Validity: This is the most basic pack of the lot and is valid for 28 days.

Calls/SMS: Users get 1,000 minutes of free talk-time on calls made to any non-Jio number. Thereafter, charges will be 6 paise per minute. Jio to Jio calls will be free. The pack also provides users with free 100 SMS every day.

Data: 2GB high-speed 4G VoLTE every day. Unlimited data thereafter at reduced speeds of 64 Kbps.

Additional benefits: Complimentary access to Jio apps.

> All-in-One Rs 333 plan

Validity: The pack has a validity of 56 days.

Calls/SMS: 1,000 minutes free talk-time on calls made to any non-Jio number post which users will be charged at 6 paise per minute. Jio to Jio calls will be free along with free 100 SMS every day.

Data: 2GB high-speed 4G VoLTE every day. Unlimited data thereafter at reduced speeds of 64 Kbps.

Additional benefits: Complimentary access to Jio apps.

> All-in-One Rs 444 plan

Validity: The pack has a validity of 84 days.

Calls/SMS: 1,000 minutes free talk-time on calls made to any non-Jio number post which users will be charged at 6 paise per minute. Jio to Jio calls will be free along with free 100 SMS every day.

Data: 2GB high-speed 4G VoLTE every day. Unlimited data thereafter at reduced speeds of 64 Kbps.

Additional benefits: Complimentary access to Jio apps.

> All-in-One Rs 555 plan

Validity: This the most expensive pack of the lot with a validity of 84 days.

Calls/SMS: While the above plans come with 1,000 minutes free talk-time on calls made to any non-Jio number, this plan provides users up to 3,000 minutes of free talk time.

Users will get all the other benefits such as free Jio to Jio calls, 100 free SMS every day’, 2GB high-speed 4G VoLTE every day along with complimentary access to Jio apps.