Redmi Note 11S launched in India; Redmi Note 11 price and availability details announced alongside

Redmi Note 11 price in India starts at Rs 13,499.

Redmi Note 11 India price and availability details have been launched at the Redmi Note 11S launch event. The two smartphones are Redmi’s new budget smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India. The devices come with the same set of specs and features available in the global market.

Redmi Note 11 price in India

The Redmi Note 11 price in India for the base 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 13,499. The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,499, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The phone goes on sale starting February 11 via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, etc.

Redmi Note 11S price in India

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11S in three storage options. The base 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 16,499. It also comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options, which are priced at Rs 17,499 and Rs 18,499. The device goes on sale starting February 16 via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, etc.

Redmi Note 11S specifications

Redmi Note 11S features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera. It has a MediaTek Helio G96 processor under the hood.

On the back, there is a quad-camera setup. The main 108MP sensor is the same one found on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge (Review) and the Xiaomi 11T Pro (Review). The phone has an 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro.

The device packs a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a stereo speaker setup.

Redmi Note 11 specifications

The Redmi Note 11 features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

There is a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and two 2MP sensors. For selfies, the phone has an 8MP front camera. Both devices run Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.