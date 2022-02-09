MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:What do you think went right for the agro sector in Budget 2022? To know more register for our live webinar on 9th Feb 5pm with NCDEX. Click Here.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Redmi Note 11S launched in India; Redmi Note 11 price and availability details announced alongside

    Redmi Note 11S price in India starts at Rs 16,499.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
    Redmi Note 11 price in India starts at Rs 13,499.

    Redmi Note 11 price in India starts at Rs 13,499.

    Redmi Note 11 India price and availability details have been launched at the Redmi Note 11S launch event. The two smartphones are Redmi’s new budget smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India. The devices come with the same set of specs and features available in the global market.

    Redmi Note 11 price in India

    The Redmi Note 11 price in India for the base 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 13,499. The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,499, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The phone goes on sale starting February 11 via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, etc.

    Redmi Note 11S price in India

    Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11S in three storage options. The base 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 16,499. It also comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options, which are priced at Rs 17,499 and Rs 18,499. The device goes on sale starting February 16 via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, etc.

    Close

    Related stories

    Redmi Note 11S specifications 

    Redmi Note 11S features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera. It has a MediaTek Helio G96 processor under the hood. 

    On the back, there is a quad-camera setup. The main 108MP sensor is the same one found on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge (Review) and the Xiaomi 11T Pro (Review). The phone has an 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. 

    The device packs a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a stereo speaker setup. 

    Redmi Note 11 specifications

    The Redmi Note 11 features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

    There is a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and two 2MP sensors. For selfies, the phone has an 8MP front camera. Both devices run Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box. 
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Redmi Note 11 #Redmi Note 11s #smartphones
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 12:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.