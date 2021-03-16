Redmi Note 10 first sale in India today at 12 pm: Check price, specifications

Redmi Note 10 sale begins on March 16 at 12 pm in India. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 was launched alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 10 price in India starts at Rs 11,999.

Redmi Note 10 first sale

Redmi Note 10 goes on its first sale today at 12 pm via mi.com and Amazon India. The budget smartphone can also be purchased via Mi Home Stores.

Redmi Note 10 price in India

Xiaomi has launched two storage variants of the Redmi Note 10. The base 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999. There is also a 6GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 13,999. ICICI Bank Credit Card and EMI customers can avail Rs 500 discount on the purchase of the Redmi Note 10.

Redmi Note 10 comes in three colours - Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colours.

Redmi Note 10 specifications

The Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1100 nits and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a Tony hole-punch cutout for the 13MP front camera.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC. It is paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of internal memory. The Note 10 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

On the back, the Redmi Note 10 has a quad-camera setup. It has a 48MP primary camera sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. The device also has a 2MP depth sensor.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock. Redmi Note 10 boots on Android 11-based MIUI 12.