Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C launched with 13MP cameras, massive 5,000 mAh battery: Check out its price, specs, features

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C are the cheaper variants of Redmi 9 which was launched earlier this month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese device maker Xiaomi has unveiled budget smartphones Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C in Malaysia. The smartphones are the latest addition to the Redmi 9 series and come with features such as waterdrop display, 13 megapixel camera sensors and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C are the cheaper variants of Redmi 9, which was launched earlier this month. Both smartphones have a unique speciality as Redmi 9C is the first smartphone to run MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, whereas Redmi 9A holds the distinction of being the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset.

Redmi 9C price

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone has been launched in Malaysia and has been priced at 429 Malaysian ringgit (roughly Rs 7,700) and will come in Midnight Gray, Twilight Blue and Peacock Green colour options.

Redmi 9A price

Redmi 9A is more affordable among the duo at RM 359 (roughly Rs 6,500). The smartphone will be available in the same colour options as Redmi 9C.

Redmi 9A, 9C availability

Both the smartphones will start retailing in Malaysia in July through e-commerce platform Lazada. The company is yet to make any announcement on when the smartphone will be launched globally.

Redmi 9C specs, features

Redmi 9C sports a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1,600*720. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and is supported by an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It comes in a 2GB RAM/32GB internal storage option and supports storage expansion via a microSD card.

At the back, Redmi 9C comes with a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera + 5MP ultra wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone comes with a 5MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch. The phone runs on a massive 5,000mAh battery and comes with Android 10-based MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

Redmi 9A specs, features

Redmi 9A sports the same 6.53-inch HD+ LCD waterdrop as its beefier brother Redmi 9C. The smartphone draws its power from a 2GHz MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, supported by an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. This phone comes in 2GB of RAM/32GB internal storage configuration. The smartphone supports storage expansion of up to 512GB via microSD card.

In optics, Redmi 9A sports a modest 13MP single camera sensor with an LED flash for photography in low-lit conditions. For selfies, video calling and such it gets a 5MP camera at the front. Like its elder brother, the Redmi 9A gets a 5,000mAh battery.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 08:07 pm

