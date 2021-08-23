MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme C21Y launch in India today at 12.30 pm: Check expected price, specs

Realme C21 price in India could be under Rs 10,000.

August 23, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

Realme C21Y launch in India is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm IST. The new budget smartphone from Realme will pack a 5,000 mAh battery. It will also come with a triple-camera setup on the back. The device was unveiled last month in Vietnam and we expect it to launch with the same specs in India.

Realme C21Y price in India (expected)

The Realme C21Y India price and availability details will be announced at the event on August 23. It was launched in Vietnam in two storage options. The base 3GB RAM variant with 32GB of internal storage was launched for VND 3,240,000 (roughly Rs 10,500). It also comes in a single 4GB + 64GB model priced at VND 3,710,000 (roughly Rs 12,000). We can expect a slightly lesser price tag for the device in India.

The phone will launch in two colours - Cross Black and Cross Blue.

Realme C21Y specifications 

Close

Related stories

Realme has confirmed that the C21Y will sport a 6.5-inch display. The LCD will have a water-drop notch on top for the front camera. It will have a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 89.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The device has a thick chin bezel.

Under the hood is a Unisoc T610 SoC. The 12nm SoC is expected to come paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It will pack a 5000 mAh battery. Realme is likely to launch the device with 10W charging support.

On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup. It comes with a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5MP front camera.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a micro-USB port, etc. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Aug 23, 2021 10:12 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.