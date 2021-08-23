Realme C21Y launch in India today at 12.30 pm: Check expected price, specs

Realme C21Y launch in India is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm IST. The new budget smartphone from Realme will pack a 5,000 mAh battery. It will also come with a triple-camera setup on the back. The device was unveiled last month in Vietnam and we expect it to launch with the same specs in India.

Realme C21Y price in India (expected)

The Realme C21Y India price and availability details will be announced at the event on August 23. It was launched in Vietnam in two storage options. The base 3GB RAM variant with 32GB of internal storage was launched for VND 3,240,000 (roughly Rs 10,500). It also comes in a single 4GB + 64GB model priced at VND 3,710,000 (roughly Rs 12,000). We can expect a slightly lesser price tag for the device in India.

The phone will launch in two colours - Cross Black and Cross Blue.

Realme C21Y specifications

Realme has confirmed that the C21Y will sport a 6.5-inch display. The LCD will have a water-drop notch on top for the front camera. It will have a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 89.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The device has a thick chin bezel.

Under the hood is a Unisoc T610 SoC. The 12nm SoC is expected to come paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It will pack a 5000 mAh battery. Realme is likely to launch the device with 10W charging support.

On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup. It comes with a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5MP front camera.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a micro-USB port, etc. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.