Realme 9 4G with 108 MP Main Camera, 90Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India alongside Realme GT 2 Pro

The Realme 9 4G has officially been unveiled in India alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro. The Realme 9 4G is a camera-focused smartphone and is among the first in the world to use the 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor. The phone also features a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display and a Snapdragon chipset.

Realme 9 4G Price in India

The Realme 9 4G is priced at Rs 17,999 in India for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 18,999. Additionally, the Realme 9 4G will be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999 as part of an introductory offer.

The Realme 9 4G will go on sale through Flipkart, realme.com, and other mainline channels on April 12 at 12:00 noon. The phone is available in Stargaze White, Meteor Black, and Sunburst Gold colours.

Realme 9 4G Specifications

The Realme 9 4G is powered by the Snapdragon 680 mobile platform. It is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The Realme 9 4G runs on Android 12 out of the box with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

For optics, the Realme 9 4G gets a triple-camera setup with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the phone opts for a 16 MP selfie camera.

The Realme 9 4G sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1000 nits of peak brightness. The screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also has an in-display fingerprint reader that doubles as a heart-rate monitor. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Res certification, and more.





