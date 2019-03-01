App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 3 to launch on March 4; here’s what to expect from the Redmi Note 7 rival

While the company has already confirmed through various posts that it would launch the Realme 3, the teaser video indicates the launch of a Pro variant.

Pranav Hegde
Shenzhen-based smartphone manufacturer RealMe might launch two new smartphones in India on March 4. The two devices — Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro could be launched at an event in India and will take on the recently launched Redmi Note 7. Realme’s official Twitter handle posted a teaser video stating the launch of a new smartphone. The video had the number 3 written in the form of a lightning bolt.

Realme’s CEO Madhav Seth retweeted the tweet and said, “What’s 7 doing in 3?”, taking a dig at the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

While the company has already confirmed through various posts that it would launch the Realme 3, the teaser video indicates the launch of a Pro variant. The video ends with a ‘Be Proactive’ caption, with the ‘Pro’ highlighted in bold text.

The caption and the teaser clearly suggest that Realme would be launching the two smartphones together to compete with its Chinese counterpart in India directly. The devices succeed popular smartphones Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro which were launched in India last year.

The company also posted a teaser video further providing information about the camera. The teaser video shows a dual-camera setup at the back. Currently, it is unclear which device will sport the dual camera setup or whether both the variants would get dual-cameras at the rear. But based on a few speculations; it is assumed that the Pro variant could include a 48 MP sensor, just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The video also starts a countdown and stops at 3 with a water-bubble like effect on the number. This could mean that the Realme 3 would have some sort of water-proofing.

Though not much information is available on the specification and features of the Realme 3 or the Realme Pro, the Realme 3 is expected to have a water-drop notch display. It may be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC paired with Mali G72 GPU. It is also expected that the devices would have a diamond-cut design, a fingerprint sensor at the back and would be running on ColorOS 6 skin based on Android 9 Pie.

Pricing of these two devices is not available, but they are expected to be in line with the Redmi Note 7 lineup which is under Rs 20,000. Realme currently offers five devices in India - Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 and Realme U1 and the company has promised to update all Realme devices with Android Pie by June 2019.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 01:38 pm

