Realme to roll out Android P across all models by June

Oppo's sub-brand Realme has gained a pretty strong following for its thoughtfully-priced, feature-rich smartphones; forging an identity for itself in the process. The Shenzhen-based smartphone giant recently outlined its update schedule for February.



Guys update plans for Feb:

RM 1: End of Feb

* Bootloader Unlock Function

* Add Reboot Feature

* Security Level: Feb'19

RM 2 / C1: End of Feb

* Security Level: Feb'19

RM 2 Pro: End of Feb

* Fingerprint Shutter

* Security Level: Feb'19

RM U1: End of Feb

* Security Level: Feb'19

— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) February 11, 2019

Realme smartphones have always offered an excellent value-for-money proposition in terms of hardware, however the software has been found lacking at times. However, all that may soon change. The company has recently tweeted that all of its phones will receive several software updates in the first half of 2019.

Realme's devices currently run on Google's Android 8 Oreo, which is an year old. Despite being an independent entity, Realme continues to use Oppo’s ColorOS interface loaded on top of Android OS as its default operating system.

One of the major features coming to ColorOS is an app drawer. For the first time since its release, Realme users will no longer have to download a third-party launcher to take advantage of this feature.

While the initial tweet doesn’t really point towards a universal Android Pie update, the Realme support account revealed that all smartphones would receive an Android Pie update in the first or second quarter this year. The update will likely be bundled with the new ColorOS 6, which will probably be based on Android Pie. The ColorOS 6 is also scheduled for launch in the first half of 2019. At the moment, Realme owners will still have to wait a couple of months before updating to Android Pie.