you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme to roll out Android P across all models by June

The update will likely be bundled with the new ColorOS 6, which will probably be based on Android Pie.

Carlsen Martin
Oppo's sub-brand Realme has gained a pretty strong following for its thoughtfully-priced, feature-rich smartphones; forging an identity for itself in the process. The Shenzhen-based smartphone giant recently outlined its update schedule for February.

Realme smartphones have always offered an excellent value-for-money proposition in terms of hardware, however the software has been found lacking at times. However, all that may soon change. The company has recently tweeted that all of its phones will receive several software updates in the first half of 2019.

Realme's devices currently run on Google's Android 8 Oreo, which is an year old. Despite being an independent entity, Realme continues to use Oppo’s ColorOS interface loaded on top of Android OS as its default operating system.

One of the major features coming to ColorOS is an app drawer. For the first time since its release, Realme users will no longer have to download a third-party launcher to take advantage of this feature.

While the initial tweet doesn’t really point towards a universal Android Pie update, the Realme support account revealed that all smartphones would receive an Android Pie update in the first or second quarter this year. The update will likely be bundled with the new ColorOS 6, which will probably be based on Android Pie. The ColorOS 6 is also scheduled for launch in the first half of 2019. At the moment, Realme owners will still have to wait a couple of months before updating to Android Pie.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 05:08 pm

tags #gadgets #mobile #smartphone #smartphones #Technology #trends

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

