Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 5G modem launched as the world's first 10 Gigabit 5G modem

Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 5G modem has been launched. The fourth-generation 5G modem is claimed to deliver 5G speeds of up to 10Gbps. It is the first-ever 5G modem to achieve such speeds. The company also introduced the Snapdragon X62 5G modem.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 modem is likely to be used in flagship devices. It is built on a 4nm process and has an upgradable architecture. It also supports carrier aggregation across sub-6GHz and mmWave bands.

The latest 5G modem is capable of delivering 5G speeds of up to 10Gbps - the world’s first. It is also the first modem to support 3GPP’s release 16 RF system.

"The 5G transition presents the biggest opportunity for Qualcomm as mobile technology is poised to benefit virtually every industry. We are reaching a significant milestone with the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, unleashing connectivity up to 10 Gigabits per second and support for the latest 5G specifications that will play a critical role in enabling new 5G use cases not only for redefined premium smartphone experiences, but also opening a new realm of possibilities for 5G expansion across mobile broadband, compute, XR, industrial IoT, 5G private networks and fixed wireless access,” Cristiano Amon, president and CEO-elect, Qualcomm Incorporated, said.

The company also unveiled the Qualcomm Snapdragon X62 5G modem. It is essentially a watered-down version of the Snapdragon X65. The X62 is built on a 4nm process and is capable of delivering speeds of up to 4.4 Gbps

Qualcomm has sampled both modems to OEMs. It is expected that commercial devices featuring the two modems will release in late 2021.