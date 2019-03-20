QTS expands Managed Public Cloud Solutions with Microsoft Azure

Responding to increasing demand for cost-effective hybrid cloud management solutions, QTS Realty Trust , provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, and now a Microsoft Azure CSP Direct Reseller partner, announced availability of

QTS Managed Azure Essential offers tools to monitor environments, analyze usage, optimize costs and enhance security. The service also includes 24x7 customer support, automated alerts and consolidated billing.

Leveraging QTS' innovative Service Delivery Platform (SDP), QTS provides access to a robust Hybrid Cloud Manager which supports multi-cloud views for all QTS managed public cloud and Hosted Private Cloud services.

"Managed Azure is the latest in a growing portfolio of solutions that allow our customers to manage multi-cloud environments," said Chris Ortbals, Executive Vice President of Product & Marketing, QTS. "Backed by our software-defined Service Delivery Platform, we help automate the management of our customers' Azure environment by providing industry-leading tools that monitor scalability, performance, cost and security."

Managed Azure Essential is a key component of QTS' public cloud infrastructure management strategy. QTS can now seamlessly support the consultation and migration of Microsoft Azure workloads into its Managed Public Cloud solution and provide private connectivity from QTS Data Centers to Microsoft Azure via QTS Switchboard, QTS' new fully-automated interconnection service that connects customers to QTS' ecosystem of data centers, carriers and public clouds in minutes.