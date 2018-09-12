App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 09:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile update: Tencent reveals Sanhok 0.8 release plans

The update will be pre-released in the UK and the Phillippines first before it is rolled out to the rest of the world

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

A new PUBG Mobile update is to be launched following Tencent taking the game servers offline for several hours.

According to a report in The Express, the Chinese investment conglomerate has informed that the update, called Sanhok 0.8, could be launched between 1 and 9 am on 12 September.

A community manager from the company said that the update will be pre-released in the UK and the Phillippines first before it is rolled out to the rest of the world. This is to make sure that it is up-to-speed and bug-free.

For the separate map download, the app will have to be updated first, then the user must initiate the in-game download of the map itself.

The update will basically include several clan perks; players will be able to share specific items they obtain, through purchase or luck, with other players. New clan titles will be able to be equipped after a small purchase. There will also be a clan rankings list which highlights the most active clans during the week and the season.

Other updates will include a new flare gun, which can be called upon via an airdrop, the QBZ (an automatic assault rifle), a four-seater hardtop and convertible muscle car, and a bulletproof 4x4 truck.

There will also be several anti-cheating measures introduced, which include cheating plug-in recognition and added report buttons to more pages.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 09:38 pm

