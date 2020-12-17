PUBG Mobile India launch not approved yet, says MeitY in RTI response

The wait for PUBG Mobile India could be longer than expected. A new report states that the government has not granted permission to PUBG Mobile India developers to relaunch the game in the country.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), while responding to an RTI query, stated that the Centre has not given developers to relaunch PUBG Mobile India. GEM Esports posted the MeitY’s response on Instagram. The eSport entity shared an RTI query that was filed to get details on the PUBG Mobile India launch amid several reports on the internet.

“Dear Sir/ Mam, In the month of September 2020, the Government of India with the consultation of your Department (MeitY) banned various Chinese apps. One of which was Pubg Mobile Game. Now, there are many news which says that the game is being relaunched and the same is made specifically for the Indian Public and will not be harmful to the nation and its citizens. I would like to know if your department has given any such permission to the game so that it can be re-launched," the query read.

The MeitY, in its response, said, “‘MeitY has not given any permission for launch of PUBG.”

Another report stated that the wait for PUBG Mobile India could continue until March 2021. The MeitY is yet to hear the PUBG Corporation’s case of launching the Indian version of the game. The report further stated that the company has been pursuing officials for about a month but have not had much success.

“Efforts from PUBG were made in the right earnest, but the situation is such – that there has been no headwind or progress on the matter. We don’t see the game making a comeback in India for the next few months, at least not before March 2021. It’s unfortunate, but everyone has to live with it,” a source from PUBG Mobile said.

PUBG Corporation has made several changes to the game, including modifying the name to ‘PUBG Mobile India’, to get past the ban. PUBG Mobile was among a list of Chinese apps banned by the Government of India in September this year. However, the PUBG Corporation began teasing the return of the game in India last month to the delight of its fans.