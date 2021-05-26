PUBG Mobile and Entity gaming pro Jonathan says he is overjoyed as Battleground mobile comes to India

18-year old Jonathan from Mumbai has managed to become an inspiration to many who wish to take up eSports as a career. He also felt that his move from Entity Gaming to TSM Entity gave his team a big boost in reputation.
He also talks about his collaborations with big brands as a content creator and eSports pro. Jonathan also recounts his famous 'blind spray of gunfire in the smoke' during a match and his opponent labelling him a hacker. Luckily, that incident encouraged him to stream his gameplay on YouTube.
Speaking about the imminent Battlegrounds India launch, Jonathan said, "I am overjoyed that Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally available. I don't think there will be many changes, and if there are, it will take about a week to adjust to them. The grind for the game has already begun."