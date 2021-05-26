MARKET NEWS

PUBG Mobile and Entity gaming pro Jonathan says he is overjoyed as Battleground mobile comes to India

Moneycontrol News
May 26, 2021 / 02:57 PM IST
In an interview with Sportskeeda's Ajay Assudani, popular YouTuber and PUBG Pro Jonathan said that he was overjoyed at the prospect of Battleground Mobile returning to India. You can currently pre-register for the launch of the game.

18-year old Jonathan from Mumbai has managed to become an inspiration to many who wish to take up eSports as a career. He also felt that his move from Entity Gaming to TSM Entity gave his team a big boost in reputation.

He also talks about his collaborations with big brands as a content creator and eSports pro. Jonathan also recounts his famous 'blind spray of gunfire in the smoke' during a match and his opponent labelling him a hacker. Luckily, that incident encouraged him to stream his gameplay on YouTube.

Speaking about the imminent Battlegrounds India launch, Jonathan said, "I am overjoyed that Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally available. I don't think there will be many changes, and if there are, it will take about a week to adjust to them. The grind for the game has already begun."

He's also aware that it is going to take some time before India catches up with the rest of the world again in the game.

"Indian teams did experience a drop, but we hope that after a few weeks of practice, all the Indian teams will be back in form and return even stronger," said Jonathan.
