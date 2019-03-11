App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 08:31 PM IST

PUBG LITE to feature three new weapons and an improved ballistics system

The latest PUBG LITE update is aimed at adding verified functions through many platform services to create a more convenient gaming experience while enjoying the game in diverse PC environments.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Little over a month after its initial Beta launch, PUBG LITE is adding a new set of weapons and items to its arsenal. The latest PUBG LITE update is aimed at adding verified functions through many platform services to create a more convenient gaming experience while enjoying the game in diverse PC environments.

PUBG LITE is also introducing three new weapons to its existing arsenal:

Beryl-M762

Beryl M762

This versatile assault rifle features more attachment points than the AKM. The base damage per shot on the Beryl is lower than other 7.62mm assault rifles. However, what the Beryl lacks in damage, it more than makes up for in rate of fire. The Beryl’s rate of fire equals that of the Groza, ensuring overall damage per second numbers exceeds that of the AKM. However, this inevitably leads to higher recoil, which can be reduced using a foregrip attachment.

MK47-Mutant

MK47 Mutant

The MK47 Mutant assault rifle is capable of firing in single and burst fire modes. This assault rifle features 7.62mm bullets and 20-round capacity on the MK47 which can be upgraded to 30 rounds with an extended magazine. The MK47 excels at mid-range combat scenarios.

SLR

SLR

The SLR is a DMR type weapon with an incredibly high rate of fire. This semi-automatic rifle delivers excellent stopping power at long distances in a stable and accurate package. The SLR deals high damage at the expense of recoil. The slow reload time and high bullet velocity make the SLR well-suited for long ranged combat. The SLR can feel ineffective in close and mid-range combat scenarios.

New Weapon Attachments

Also, two new 3x and 6x scope attachments will help players take full advantage of the newly added weapon system. Players can also expect grips, duckbills and other weapon attachments.

Improved Ballistics System

Developers are also focusing on a bullet penetration system that brings more realistic gun play. Bullet penetration will allow players to hit enemies through obstacles likes vehicles, water, and select walls, similar to how it works in a real-world scenario.

Here's the list of all the new changes coming to PUBG Lite. 
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 08:31 pm

tags #gaming #PUBG #Technology #trends

