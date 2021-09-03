PUBG creator Brendan Greene forms new studio

Brendan Greene's new studio is called Playerunknown Productions

Inspired by the Japanese film Battle Royale released in the year 2000, Brendan Greene created a mod for ARMA 2 offshoot DayZ called DayZ: Battle Royale. This was the humble beginnings of the genre that we now know as Battle Royale and Brendan Greene was right at the forefront of that revolution.

In 2017, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) based on Greene's work on DayZ and H1Z1 was released to the masses via Steam's early access and the rest was history.

PUBG is one of the most played games on mobile and PC, and the man who helped create it has now ventured into new horizons.

“I’m so very grateful to everyone at PUBG and Krafton for taking a chance on me and for the opportunities they afforded me over the past four years. Today, I’m excited to take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I’ve envisaged for years," said Greene in a press release.

It's fitting that his new studio uses his moniker that helped create one of the most consumed pieces of entertainment. Greene's new studio is called Playerunknown Productions.

The independent studio is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands and Krafton Inc. will hold a minority stake in the new venture. So far, the studio has been mum about what they are working on and the only hint we have to Greene's new project is a teaser site for a game called, "Prologue."