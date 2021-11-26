MARKET NEWS

Poco X4, Poco X4 Pro tipped to launch in India, Poco X4 NFC, Poco X4 GT could debut globally

The Poco X4 will succeed the Poco X3, which was revealed in India back in September.

Moneycontrol News
November 26, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST

The Poco X4 series is rumoured to be arriving soon. According to a new report, the Poco X4 and Poco X4 Pro are tipped to launch in India in the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, the brand could also bring a Poco X4 NFC and Poco X4 GT to some markets.

91mobiles first reported about the launch timeline of the Poco X4 series in collaboration with reputed tipster Mukul Sharma. According to the report, the vanilla Poco X4 will arrive in India in Q1 2022 and will act as the successor to the Poco X3 (Review), which was unveiled in the country back in September.

The report also suggests that the launch timeline of the Poco X4 and X4 Pro in India could be revealed soon, although no exact date has been mentioned. The Poco X4 NFC is also tipped to get a global debut soon, while the Poco X4 GT might be in the works. However, the NFC and GT models may not make their way to the Indian market.

The Poco X4 NFC is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro, which launched in China last month. Poco recently added a new smartphone to its M series globally. The Poco M4 Pro 5G launched earlier this year as a rebadged Redmi Note 11 5G. The M4 Pro is expected to launch in India as the Redmi Note 11T 5G.
