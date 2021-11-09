Poco M4 Pro launched as rebadged Redmi Note 11 5G; might arrive in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G

Poco M4 Pro has been launched globally as the company’s latest budget 5G smartphone. The Poco M3 Pro 5G successor comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch date remains unknown at the moment. It is rumoured that the device will launch in India as the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India

The Poco M4 Pro 5G price starts at EUR 229 (roughly 19,600) for the base 4GB RAM variant. It comes with 64GB of internal storage. There is also a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB of internal storage, which is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs 21,400). The phone comes in Power Black, Cool Blue, Poco Yellow colours.

The early-bird pricing for select markets is set at EUR 199 (roughly Rs 17,100) and EUR 219 (roughly Rs 18,800)

Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications and features

The Poco M4 Pro 5G features 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate support and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The screen has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera.

On the back, the phone has a dual-camera setup. It has a 50MP primary camera sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. Under the hood, the phone packs a 5000 mAh battery. It supports 33W fast charging via USB Type-C.

Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications also include a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which is based on a 6nm process. The phone comes with up to 6GB of RAM, and also supports up to 2GB of additional virtual RAM. It has dual-speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and also supports face unlock. The device runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 for Poco out of the box.