Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ launched with MediaTek Chipsets: All you need to know

Xiaomi has officially dropped the Note 11 series in China. The Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ are the latest additions to the Note series. All three new Redmi Note series phones are equipped with 5G connectivity. So, without any further delay, let’s take a look at the Redmi Note 11 series.

Redmi Note 11 Price

The Redmi Note 11 is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,050) for the base 4GB/128GB model. The Note 11 also comes in three other configurations including 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, which are priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,200), CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 17,550), and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,900), respectively.

Redmi Note 11 Pro

The Redmi Note 11 Pro’s price in China is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,700) for the base 6GB/128GB model. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is available in two other configurations including 8GB/128GB for CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 22,200) and 8GB/256GB for CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,600).

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Price

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 22,200) for the base 6GB/128GB model. The device is also available in an 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configuration for CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,600) and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 26,900), respectively. As of now, there is no information about international availability of the Redmi Note 11 series.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ Specs

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device also sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also packs a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with 120W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ gets a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the phone gets a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The phone also comes with Gorilla Glass Victus protection and an improved VC liquid cooling system.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro shares a lot of the same specifications with the Pro+ model, including the display, the chipset, and the front and rear cameras. However, the Note 11 Pro gets a bigger 5,160 mAh battery with slower 65W charging support. Both the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ pack stereo speakers by JBL and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Redmi Note 11

The vanilla Redmi Note 11 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Note 11 also sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also packs a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For optics, the handset gets a dual camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide camera. The 16 MP selfie camera is retained on the standard Note 11.