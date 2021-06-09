MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Realme 8 5G: Which is best affordable 5G phone in India?

For our comparison, we've only considered the entry-level models of both phones.

Carlsen Martin
June 09, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST

With the recent launch of the Poco M3 Pro, the number of budget 5G smartphones in India seem to be increasing. The Poco M3 Pro follows the Realme 8 5G and the Oppo A53s 5G to debut in India’s sub-15K 5G segment.

However, the Realme 8 5G comes on top in more areas than not against the Oppo A53s, which makes the former a more worthy competitor to the Poco M3 Pro 5G. So, can the Poco M3 Pro 5G steal the Realme 8 5G’s best budget 5G phone crown in India? Well, stick around and let’s find out.

Realme 8 5G vs Poco M3 Pro 5G
SpecsRealme 8 5GPoco M3 Pro 5G
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700 5GMediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Display6.5-inch FHD+ LCD, 90Hz6.5-inch FHD+ LCD, 90Hz
RAM4GB / 8GB4GB / 6GB
Storage64GB / 128GB64GB / 128GB
Rear Camera48 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP + 2 MP48 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera16 MP, f/2.18 MP, f/2.0
Battery5,000 mAh, 18W Fast Charging5,000 mAh, 18W Fast Charging
SoftwareAndroid 11, Realme UI 2.0Android 11, MIUI 12
Price (Rs)13,999 | 14,999 | 16,99913,999 | 15,999

What's the Difference?

In terms of performance, both phones are pretty evenly matched when you consider the similarities between the spec sheets. Additionally, the Poco M3 Pro has updated UFS 2.2 storage, while the Realme 8 5G uses virtual RAM.

Both phones have a pretty similar display in terms of refresh rate and resolution. The phones refresh rate can also be scaled to preserve battery life. The battery capacity and charging speeds are also similar on both devices.

Close

Related stories

Both the Poco M3 Pro 5G and Realme 8 5G use a 48 MP triple camera setup with similar specs. Since we haven’t tested out the cameras on both phones, it’s best to call this one a tie. However, the Realme 8 5G has a high-resolution selfie camera, which is the one difference in the camera department.

The main difference between the two phones comes on the software front. Both handsets run on Android 11 but use different custom skins on top. While Realme UI and MIUI both have their pros and cons, in our view, the former offers a cleaner interface, which gives it an advantage in this area.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #Oppo #Poco #Realme #smartphones
first published: Jun 9, 2021 07:56 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey