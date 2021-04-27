Oppo A53s 5G with 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and triple-camera setup launched in India

Oppo just dropped India’s most affordable 5G phone in the form of the Oppo A53s 5G. At a starting price of Rs 14,990, the Oppo A53s 5G costs nearly the same as the base Realme 8 5G model, which is priced at Rs 14,999.

Oppo A53s 5G Price in India

The Oppo A53s 5G costs Rs 14,990 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant costs Rs 16,990. The handset is available in Crystal Blue and Ink Black colour options. The Oppo A53s 5G will go on sale on May 2 at 12:00 pm in India.

Oppo A53s 5G Offers

The device will be available on Flipkart with the platform offering an instant 10 percent discount up to Rs 1,250 on HDFC Bank Debit, Credit, Credit EMI, and Debit card non-EMI transactions.

Oppo A53s 5G Specs

The Oppo A53s 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC paired with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card slot. The A53s 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top.

The Oppo A53s 5G sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP, f/2.0 selfie shooter. On the back, the phone opts for a triple rear-camera setup with a 13 MP, f/2.2 primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery which the company claims can deliver up to 17.74 hours of continuous video playback. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port for charging, and more. Lastly, the fingerprint reader on the device is mounted to the side.