OxygenOS 12 released: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro get Android 12-based update

OnePlus has officially announced the first OxygenOS 12 Open Beta build. OxygenOS 12 is the latest iteration of OnePlus’ Android skin and will be based on Android 12. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro already received a couple of Android 12 Developer Preview builds, but today users will experience the overall software experience firsthand.

In the company’s official blog, OxygenOS Product Lead Gary C wrote; “With the recent codebase integration with ColorOS, OxygenOS 12 keeps our fast and smooth DNA while delivering a fully upgraded experience on a more stable and power-saving system with solid backend support. Together with a refreshing UI and a great set of new features, OxygenOS 12 brings a more well-rounded experience that streamlines users' day-to-day work and enhances digital wellbeing.”

The first OxygenOS 12 Open Beta build is currently available for download on the OnePlus 9 (Review) and OnePlus 9 Pro (Review). Inspired by James Turrell’s Light and Space artwork, OnePlus has introduced a refreshed new UI in OxygenOS 12 that enhances ease of use and “instills power through resilient design”. OnePlus further simplified the visuals in OxygenOS 12 based on geometric deconstruction.

OxygenOS 12

Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, enabling a more personalized and comfortable user experience. Gallery layout has gotten more pleasing, now letting you switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture. Canvas AOD brings new diverse styles of lines and colours.

The Shelf is getting an upgrade with a wider range of customisations. It can now be customised with feature cards of different sizes and background images, lettings users group features and personalise the Shelf layout to your liking. OnePlus has also integrated OnePlus Scout into the Shelf of all global users.

The OnePlus Watch Card has also been added to the Shelf. Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users and now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time. You can take an in-depth look at all the new changes coming with OxygenOS 12 right here.

OnePlus Sports App

Apart from the major OxygenOS 12 announcement, OnePlus also unveiled a new sports app for football enthusiast. The OnePlus Sports App will allow users to stay up to date with some of the biggest football leagues and tournaments such as the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and the upcoming season of ISL.