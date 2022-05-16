English
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    OnePlus rolls out stable Oxygen OS 12 with Android 12 for Nord users

    Android 12 is now releasing for the first generation OnePlus Nord phone

    Moneycontrol News
    May 16, 2022 / 06:07 PM IST

    The Android 12 update for first generation OnePlus Nord users is now rolling out. The Oxygen OS 12 update will make significant changes to the user experience, bringing it more in line with Oppo's ColorOS.

    This will be the final OS upgrade for the first generation OnePlus Nord phone that was released in 2020. OnePlus Nord users will have one more year of security updates to look forward too before support for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G powered phone comes to an end.

    The Android 12 flavored Oxygen 12 update promises a lot of new features such as system wide dark mode that is customizable, an improved focus mode, improved Canvas AOD mode and more. The update will also include Android security patches till April 2022.

    There is a new Smart Battery mode that uses algorithms to prolong the life of your battery, new desktop icons with improved designs, three adjustable levels of dark mode, more options for Cards and access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf.

    Canvas AOD, which allows the Nord to convert images into 3D wireframes, also gets more features like multiple brush sizes and support for color adjustment. OnePlus says that it has improved its software algorithm to better identify facial features and different skin tones.

    There are a few gaming related updates here too, like Hyperboost which will stabilize frame rates and voice effect previews, which allow you to record a voice and check a preview of it, in real-time.

    OnePlus has also highlighted known issues, like disappearing settings, glitches on the call screen, camera app crashes in portrait mode and UI glitches when using Quick Connect in Guest mode. So far, the company has not said when it expects to roll out a fix for these issues.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android 12 #ColorOS #Google #OnePlus #Oneplus Nord
    first published: May 16, 2022 06:03 pm
