OnePlus Nord 2T India launch on May 19: Check expected price, specifications and other details

The OnePlus Nord 2T is to make its global debut on May 19 and is expected to be launched in India the same day. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be accompanied by the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Nord Buds in Europe.



So yeah, the next OnePlus launch is on May 19th.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and OnePlus Nord Buds launching in Europe.#OnePlus#OnePlusNord2Tpic.twitter.com/0UK99GG62o

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 12, 2022

While there’s no official confirmation from OnePlus , tipster Mukul Sharma snapped a screenshot of an upcoming OnePlus event on May 19. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord Buds have already been unveiled in India, suggesting that only the OnePlus Nord 2T will debut in the country on May 19.

The OnePlus Nord 2T was recently spotted on AliExpress, revealing the specifications, design and price. The OnePlus Nord 2T was listed at a price of EUR 399 (roughly Rs 32,100) for the sole 8GB/128GB model.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specs

The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset runs Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12.1 on top and packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.

The OnePlus Nord 2T opts for a triple-camera on the back, with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the helm. The other two cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. The main camera also supports OIS. On the front, the Nord 2T gets a 32 MP selfie camera. The handset is available in black and green.





