    OnePlus Nord 2T India launch on May 19: Check expected price, specifications and other details

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

    The OnePlus Nord 2T is to make its global debut on May 19 and is expected to be launched in India the same day. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be accompanied by the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Nord Buds in Europe.

    While there’s no official confirmation from OnePlus, tipster Mukul Sharma snapped a screenshot of an upcoming OnePlus event on May 19. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord Buds have already been unveiled in India, suggesting that only the OnePlus Nord 2T will debut in the country on May 19.

    The OnePlus Nord 2T was recently spotted on AliExpress, revealing the specifications, design and price. The OnePlus Nord 2T was listed at a price of EUR 399 (roughly Rs 32,100) for the sole 8GB/128GB model.

    OnePlus Nord 2T Specs

    The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

    The handset runs Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12.1 on top and packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.

    The OnePlus Nord 2T opts for a triple-camera on the back, with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the helm. The other two cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. The main camera also supports OIS. On the front, the Nord 2T gets a 32 MP selfie camera. The handset is available in black and green.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #OnePlus #smartphones
    first published: May 13, 2022 12:42 pm
