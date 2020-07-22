Over 150,000 Realme C11 units sold in India within two minutes of the first sale

Realme recently launched its budget C11 smartphone in India, aimed at the country’s entry-level segment. The Realme C11 went on sale for the first time in India today, and according to the company has fared considerably well with the company claiming to have sold over 150,000 units.



Do you recall any bigger sale at any day than this in 2020? Another #DareToLeap record made by realme's entry-level value king.

1,50,000+ users have chosen to upgrade to a #BiggerBatteryLargerDisplay with #realmeC11 today. pic.twitter.com/fgXXj11rT2

— realme (@realmemobiles) July 22, 2020

In an official tweet, Realme said that the phone sales surpassed 150,000 units in India on its first day.

The Realme C11 is priced at Rs 7,499 and is available in a single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration in India. The device went on sale through Flipkart and realme.com. Realme will be hosting a second sale for the C11 on July 29.

Realme C11 Specs

The Realme C11 is powered by the MediaTek Helios G35 chipset. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support over microUSB. It also features reverse wired charging. The battery can deliver 40 days of standby time. The handset runs Android 10 with the Realme UI skin.

The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display features a ‘Mini-drop’ notch on the top, which houses a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. On the back, the Realme C11 opts for a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Realme C11 is available in two colour options - Rich Green and Rich Grey.