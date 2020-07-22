App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 150,000 Realme C11 units sold in India within two minutes of the first sale

The Realme C11 is priced at Rs 7,499 and is available in a single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme recently launched its budget C11 smartphone in India, aimed at the country’s entry-level segment. The Realme C11 went on sale for the first time in India today, and according to the company has fared considerably well with the company claiming to have sold over 150,000 units.

In an official tweet, Realme said that the phone sales surpassed 150,000 units in India on its first day.

The Realme C11 is priced at Rs 7,499 and is available in a single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration in India. The device went on sale through Flipkart and realme.com. Realme will be hosting a second sale for the C11 on July 29.

Realme C11 Specs

Close

The Realme C11 is powered by the MediaTek Helios G35 chipset. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support over microUSB. It also features reverse wired charging. The battery can deliver 40 days of standby time. The handset runs Android 10 with the Realme UI skin.

related news

The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display features a ‘Mini-drop’ notch on the top, which houses a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. On the back, the Realme C11 opts for a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Realme C11 is available in two colour options - Rich Green and Rich Grey.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 06:48 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.