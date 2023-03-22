Oppo Pad 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: mirrors the OnePlus Pad

Oppo has officially unveiled a new Android tablet in India. The Oppo Pad 2 was recently unveiled in China alongside the Oppo Find X6 series. The Pad 2 succeeds last year’s Oppo Pad which debuted with a Snapdragon 870 chipset. Additionally, the Oppo Pad 2 also features a similar design and specifications as the OnePlus Pad that was unveiled last month.

Oppo Pad 2 Price

The Oppo Pad 2 price is set at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 36,000) for the base 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the higher-end 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations will set you back CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 40,800) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 48,000), respectively.

The Oppo Pad 2 will come in Light Feather Gold and Nebula Grey colours. Oppo’s latest tablet will go on sale in China from March 24, although there is no word about international availability. It is worth noting that the OnePlus Pad will hit global markets starting April 2023.

Oppo Pad 2 Specifications

For performance, the Oppo Pad 2 uses a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, giving it all the power needed for gaming and multitasking. The Oppo Pad 2 will also feature a Super Computing Platform. The Pad 2 packs a 9,510 mAh battery with superfast 67W SUPERVOOC charging.

The Oppo Pad 2 sports an 11.61-inch IPS LCD panel with a 7:5 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels. The panel boasts a peak brightness of 500 nits, a pixel density of 296 ppi, and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The Pad 2 supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for am immersive viewing experience. Oppo’s latest Android tablet packs four stereo speakers with an Omnibearing Sound Field.

The 13 MP rear camera on the Oppo Pad 2 is meant for capturing pictures in landscape mode as it is placed in the centre of the tablet. Additionally, there’s an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. The Pad 2 runs Android 13 based OxygenOS 13 out of the box, and supports Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and more.

