English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Don't miss the exciting session on 'Make in India: Pharmacy of the World' where top business leaders reveal how the life sciences and pharma sector can become more aatmanirbhar. Click to attend:
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications, design revealed via leaked photos and video

The images confirm some of the previously-leaked Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications.

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

Oppo Find X3 Pro launch is confirmed for March 11. The company will unveil the Find X3 series globally on March 11 where it is expected to launch the Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite alongside. Ahead of the launch, the Oppo Find X3 Pro official images have leaked. The images reveal the design of the smartphone and also some key specifications.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro official press images were leaked by tipster Evan Blass, aka evleaks. The images confirm some of the previously-leaked Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications. At the front, the display is curved and has a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner. The rear panel has a “crater” design for the quad-camera setup/ on the left edge is the volume keys, whereas the power button is located on the right edge. 

Not just the images, but even the promotional video of the Find X3 Pro has leaked online.

Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications 

Close

Related stories

Oppo has confirmed that the Find X3 Pro launch is scheduled for March 11.

Oppo has confirmed that the Find X3 Pro will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone is also claimed to be the world’s first smartphone to come with a 10-bit Full Path Colour Management System. It means that the device will display, capture, store, and reproduce a billion colours in compressed HEIF format. This will help in achieving high colour depth and accuracy.

The Find X3 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone will have a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. 

The same tipster had also leaked other Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications. It will pack a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 / VOOC Air rapid wired and wireless charging. 

The flagship smartphone will use a yet-to-be-announced 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Oppo will also ship the Find X3 Pro with a 3MP macro lens “whose 25x zoom enables it to be positioned as an on-device microscope”.   

The device will also sport a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom found on the Oppo Find X2 Pro (Review). The Find X3 Pro camera module is highly-inspired by the Apple iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro series. While the camera sensors are positioned like the iPhone models, the module is heavily protruded. 

It will run on Android 11 out of the box. Oppo Find X3 Pro will come with a layer of ColorOS 11 on top of Android.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Oppo #smartphones
first published: Mar 2, 2021 08:44 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.