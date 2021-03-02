Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications, design revealed via leaked photos and video

Oppo Find X3 Pro launch is confirmed for March 11. The company will unveil the Find X3 series globally on March 11 where it is expected to launch the Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite alongside. Ahead of the launch, the Oppo Find X3 Pro official images have leaked. The images reveal the design of the smartphone and also some key specifications.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro official press images were leaked by tipster Evan Blass, aka evleaks. The images confirm some of the previously-leaked Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications. At the front, the display is curved and has a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner. The rear panel has a “crater” design for the quad-camera setup/ on the left edge is the volume keys, whereas the power button is located on the right edge.

Not just the images, but even the promotional video of the Find X3 Pro has leaked online.

Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications

Oppo has confirmed that the Find X3 Pro launch is scheduled for March 11.

Oppo has confirmed that the Find X3 Pro will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone is also claimed to be the world’s first smartphone to come with a 10-bit Full Path Colour Management System. It means that the device will display, capture, store, and reproduce a billion colours in compressed HEIF format. This will help in achieving high colour depth and accuracy.

The Find X3 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone will have a hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

The same tipster had also leaked other Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications. It will pack a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 / VOOC Air rapid wired and wireless charging.

The flagship smartphone will use a yet-to-be-announced 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Oppo will also ship the Find X3 Pro with a 3MP macro lens “whose 25x zoom enables it to be positioned as an on-device microscope”.

The device will also sport a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom found on the Oppo Find X2 Pro (Review). The Find X3 Pro camera module is highly-inspired by the Apple iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro series. While the camera sensors are positioned like the iPhone models, the module is heavily protruded.

It will run on Android 11 out of the box. Oppo Find X3 Pro will come with a layer of ColorOS 11 on top of Android.