Oppo Find X2 vs Xiaomi Mi 10: Which is the best premium Chinese smartphone in India?

Oppo just launched its premium Find X2 series in India. The Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are the company’s most expensive devices to arrive in the country, and with good reason. Since Oppo will not be selling the Find X2 Pro commercially in India, and will only be distributing it it as a gift to select Corona Warriors, we have left it out of this comparison. Today, we look at the differences between the Oppo Find X2 and its closest rival, the Xiaomi Mi 10.

Specs Find X2 Xiaomi Mi 10 Chipset Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865 Display 6.7-inch AMOLED, QHD+ (1440*3168 pixels), HDR10+, 120Hz Refresh Rate 6.67-inch AMOLED, FHD+ (1080*2340 pixels), HDR10+, 90Hz Refresh Rate RAM 12GB LPPDR5 8GB LPPDR5 Storage 256GB UFS 3.0 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 Rear Camera 48MP, f/1.7 with OIS + 12MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 13MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto) with OIS 108MP, f/1.7 with OIS, 13MP, f/2.4 (Ultrawide), 2MP, f/2.4 (Macro), 2MP, f/2.4 (Depth) Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.4 20 MP, f/2.0 Software Android 10, ColorOS 7.1 Android 10, MIUI 12 Battery 4,200 mAh, 65W SuperVooc 2.0 Fast Charging 4780 mAh, 30W Wired Fast Charging, 30W Fast Wireless Charging Price Rs 64,990 Rs 49,999 / Rs 54,999

Design

In terms of design, there is very little to tell these phones apart. Both have a curved glass screen, aluminium frame and glass build, and hole-punch camera cutouts on the front. Apart from the finish and camera layout, there aren’t a lot of differences between the two devices.

Display

The screen on both phones looks quite stunning with their curved edges. However, in terms of internal specifications, there can be only one winner, and that is the Oppo Find X2. Oppo offers a higher refresh rate, higher resolution, and higher levels of brightness. The Find X2 has one of the best displays in the industry.

Performance

There is nothing to separate these two phones on the performance front. But Oppo offers more RAM than Xiaomi, which should give it a slight edge in performance. However, these are performance gains likely to be noticed only when running benchmarking apps. On the question of price-to-performance, Xiaomi has a considerable advantage given that the Mi 10 5G is 15K less than the Find X2.

Battery

While the Mi 10 5G packs a bigger battery, the Find X2’s charging speed is significantly faster. However, the 120Hz QHD+ screen will take a much higher toll on that battery than the Mi 10’s 90Hz FHD+ screen. Additionally, Xiaomi also offers wireless fast charging and reverse wireless charging support.

Software

Both the Mi 10 5G and Oppo Find X2 run Android with their own custom skins. While MIUI offers more customisations, ColorOS certainly looks the cleaner of the two. At the end of the day, which operating system you choose will largely depend on your personal preference. But we’d prefer ColorOS as it has received a ton of improvements from its previous iterations.

Cameras

When it comes to cameras, both these phones have pros and cons. First off, the Find X2 has a more versatile camera lineup with main, ultrawide, and telephoto shooters. For us, we’d take a telephoto camera over the “macro and depth” combination any day of the week. However, Xiaomi does offer a 108-megapixel primary sensor, which is the same camera sensor used on the Mi 10 Pro (Minus the Laser AF).

Oppo, on the other hand, has equipped the Find X2 with an older 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an older camera sensor, which is significantly smaller than Samsung’s 108-megapixel sensor. In theory, we do not see the Find X2’s main camera offer performance comparable to the primary shooter on the Mi 10. And since the main camera is often the most used camera on smartphones, we have to give this one to Xiaomi.

Conclusion

Both these two phones have pretty similar strengths and not a lot of weaknesses. Both the Mi 10 and Find X2 will easily pass any premium smartphone test without much effort. While we haven’t tested the vanilla Find X2, the very fact that it uses an older camera sensor seems like a con. Apart from the camera, the Find X2 is a perfect smartphone.

However, Xiaomi has got it right across the board, especially in the camera department. Plus, the Mi 10 5G is around 15K less than the Find X2, which makes it all the more attractive. So, our question would be, what would you prefer “World Class Display or an Almost World Class Camera”?