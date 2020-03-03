Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro live images and specifications leaked again ahead of March 6 launch

Oppo is gearing up for the launch of its premium Find X2 smartphone series on March 6. While the company has been teasing multiple specifications, the rumour mill is churning out leaks in full capacity before the official Find X2 launch event.

A Weibo post reveals key specifications of the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. The difference between the two smartphones is said to be majorly in the camera and RAM department.

According to the post, Oppo Find X2 will feature a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP telephoto lens. The vanilla variant will come with an LPDDR4 8GB RAM variant.

The Find X2 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a 48MP primary lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP periscope lens setup with 5x hybrid zoom. The smartphone will pack a 12GB LPDDR5 RAM paired with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip for 5G capabilities.

Oppo has officially confirmed that the Find X2 will sport a punch-hole display. The display will support up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3K resolution. The Pro variant is said to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate even at QHD+ resolution.

Battery-wise, the Pro model would pack a 4,260 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging. The smartphone would be IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

Oppo Find X2 series is scheduled to launch globally later this week on March 6. The smartphone should make its way to India very soon.