Oppo F11 Pro with 48MP rear camera, all-screen display, ‘rising’ 16MP selfie camera launched in India

After weeks of leaks and teasers, Oppo F11 Pro has been launched in India. The photography-focussed device is the latest addition to Oppo’s popular F-series smartphones and flaunts premium features such as dual-rear cameras with 48-megapixel primary lens, an all-screen display with no camera holes or notch, pop-up ‘rising’ front camera, VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

Oppo F11 Pro specs and features

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a large screen-to-body ratio of 90.9 percent. The LTPS LCD panel has a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The F11 Pro has a 3D gradient design with glass finish on the back. The device measures 161.3mm x 76.1mm x 8.8 mm and weighs 190 grams.

Under the hood, Oppo F11 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with a peak clock rate of 2.1 GHz. Supporting the CPU is a Mali-G72 GPU. The mobile comes in only one variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with the Oppo’s revamped ColorOS 6.0 skin loaded on top. Oppo has incorporated HyperBoost mode feature which enhances the smartphone’s performance.

As for the camera, the USP of the smartphone, Oppo F11 Pro comes with a dual-rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor (f/1.79 aperture) along with 5MP secondary snapper with depth sensing capabilities. The rear camera offers features like an ability to capture videos at 60fps, AI Ultra-clear engine, Portrait Mode, Ultra Night Mode, etc. At the front, F11 Pro sports a pop-up 16MP camera with an aperture of f/2.4.

The device comes with a large 4,000mAh battery which the company claims lasts more than 15 hours on standard usage. For connectivity, the device has features such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB for charging and connecting to a USB-enabled device, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security along with face unlock feature.

Oppo F11 Pro price, availability

The device comes in 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and priced at Rs 24,990. It can be bought online on Amazon.in and Oppo’s offline retail stores pan-India. While the smartphone will go on sale starting March 15, interested buyers can opt to pre-order it here.

Oppo F11 Pro offers

As part of the launch, the Chinese device maker is offering several offers including no-cost EMIs on leading Credit/Debit cards, Rs 2,000 off on exchange along with other discounts and cash back.

Oppo F11

The company also launched Oppo F11 at the event. The device comes in 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and has been priced Rs 19,990. The smartphone comes with features such as a 6.5-inch display with waterdrop notch, 48MP+5MP dual-rear cameras, 16MP front camera housed in the notch. The device comes in Fluorite Purple and Marble Green colours.