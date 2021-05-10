Oppo E-Store launched in India; Introductory offers include Rs 1 Flash Sale, up to 80% discounts and more

Oppo has officially launched its e-store in India, which sells over 80 products across smartphones, wearables, and IoT products. It is being referred to as the Oppo E-Store and the company is offering free shipments on all orders above Rs 499.

Apart from free shipping, Oppo is also offering No-cost EMI payment options on several banks including HDFC, Standard Chartered, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv. Oppo will also provide exclusive E-Store-only offers for users. Oppo also claims it will offer a 30-day exchange for quality issues and a 12-month warranty.

To celebrate the opening of its E-Store, customers will get Rs 1,000 off on the purchase of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro (8GB/128GB) or the Oppo F19 (6GB/128GB) along with the Oppo Enco W31 earbuds. Additionally, there’s a Rs 700 discount on the Oppo A15s (Rs 11,490) or Oppo F17 Pro (Rs 19,990) along with the Oppo Enco W11 buds. The offers are available under the Grand Opening Sale via the Oppo E-Store and will be valid until May 17.

Customers can also get a Mystery Box by adding one rupee to order for the Oppo A31 (2020), Oppo A53, Oppo A12, Oppo A53s, Oppo A74, Oppo A54, Oppo F19 Pro, and Oppo Enco X. The Mystery Box can contain anything from an Oppo F19 Pro+ to an Oppo Power Bank.

Oppo will also be hosting a Rs 1 Flash Deal for the Oppo Enco W11, Enco W31, and Oppo Band Style. Additionally, the Oppo A5 (2020), Oppo A5s, Oppo F11, Oppo F15, and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom under the Flash Deal scheme. There will also be a discount of up to 80 percent on select smartphones under the flash sale.

Lastly, Oppo has also announced a “spin-to-win” feature that will allow customers to win gifts such as an Oppo Reno5 Pro, Oppo A53, Oppo Band Style, Oppo Enco X earbuds, and discount coupons (Rs 50 / 100 / 150).