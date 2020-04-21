Oppo A92s with quad-camera setup, 120Hz display launched

The dual punch-hole cutout on the front houses a 16MP f/2.0 primary lens paired with a 2MP depth sensor.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has quietly launched the Oppo A92s. The smartphone is rumoured to launch soon in India as the Oppo F15s.
Oppo A92s specifications
Oppo A92s features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 1,080 x 2,400 resolution. The smartphone has a 20:9 aspect ratio and the screen comes with a dual punch-hole cutout on the upper left corner.
Performance-wise, the Oppo China listing reveals a MediaTek MT6873V SoC that powers the A92s. Since the device comes with 5G support, it is safe to assume that the Oppo A92s features a Dimensity 800 processor. This is paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.
For optics, there is a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. Details about the other two sensors have not been released. If we go by a recent TENAA listing, then the Oppo A92s features a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.
The dual punch-hole cutout on the front houses a 16MP f/2.0 primary lens paired with a 2MP depth sensor.
The device packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. Connectivity-wise, Oppo A92s comes with USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and 5G. The smartphone also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which doubles up as a power button.
Oppo A92s price
Oppo has launched the A92s in China for Yuan 2,199 (roughly Rs 23,600) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Yuan 2,499 (roughly Rs 27,000).It comes in two colour options — Black and White.
