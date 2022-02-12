English
    OnePlus Nord CE 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 65W Charging confirmed: Check Expected Price, Specs

    The OnePlus Nord CE 2's full pricing and specifications were also leaked.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

    OnePlus recently confirmed that the Nord CE 2 5G is arriving in India on February 17. However, ahead of its launch, some of the details about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 have been unveiled on Amazon India.

    OnePlus also confirmed the key specifications through official tweets. The company recently announced that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be powered by the 5G MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. Additionally, the Nord CE 2 will also support 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging, which is a significant upgrade over the OnePlus Nord CE (Review).

    The Amazon microsite also reveals a triple-camera setup on the back of the OnePlus Nord CE 2. While other details about the device are yet to be confirmed, both the Nord CE 2’s price and specifications were recently leaked by MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal. Another tipster Abhishek Yadav also shared information about the OnePlus Nord CE 2’s price in India.

    According to Yadav, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be priced at Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model and Rs 24,999 for the higher-end 8GB/128GB variant. The leak suggests that the pricing of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be the same as the original Nord CE. The leak suggests that the pricing of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be the same as the original Nord CE.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Specifications 

    The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will sport a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. For selfies, the phone will come with a 16MP front camera. It will come with a 64MP main camera sensor on the back. The other sensors will include an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

    OnePlus is likely to offer a microSD card slot for memory expansion on the Nord CE 2 5G. It will also feature a 3.5mm audio jack and microSD card slot. The Nord CE 2 will also be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery.
