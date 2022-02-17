English
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs Realme 9 Pro+: Which is the better smartphone under Rs 25,000?

    How does the OnePlus Nord CE 2 compare against the Realme 9 Pro+?

    Moneycontrol News
    February 17, 2022 / 07:50 PM IST

    The OnePlus Nord CE 2 was recently unveiled in India. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 offers solid specifications on a sub-25K budget. However, the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes straight off the heels of the Realme 9 Pro+.

    So, what better time to compare the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 and Realme 9 Pro+ than the present.

    Realme 9 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord CE 2
    ModelsOnePlus Nord CE 2Realme 9 Pro+
    ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 900MediaTek Dimensity 920
    Display6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED,  90Hz
    RAM6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X
    Storage128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2
    Rear Cameras64 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP50 MP (f/1.8) with OIS+ 8 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP
    Front Camera16 MP (f/2.4)16 MP (f/2.4)
    Battery4,500 mAh, 65W Charging4,500 mAh, 60W Charging
    SoftwareAndroid 11, OxygenOS 11Android 12, Realme UI 3.0
    Starting PriceRs 23,999Rs 24,999

    What's the Difference?

    First off, the Realme 9 Pro+ uses a newer MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC as compared to the Dimensity 900 chip on the OnePlus Nord CE 2. In our Geekbench testing, the Realme 9 Pro+ managed 815 points in the single-core test and 2332 points in the multi-core test, while the OnePlus Nord CE 2 was slightly behind scoring 726 points in the single-core test and 2161 points in the multi-core test.

    The display on both phones is pretty similar, although the OnePlus Nord CE 2 supports HDR10+. Charging speed and battery capacity on both devices are also the same. One advantage in Realme’s favour on the software side is that it ships with Android 12. It is worth noting that the Nord CE 2 will get Android 12 in the near future.

    When it comes to optics, both smartphones feature triple-camera setups. While the Nord CE 2 opts for the same camera specifications as the previous generation, the Realme 9 Pro+ uses a new 50 MP primary sensor with OIS. In our brief experience with the two devices, the main camera on the Realme  9 Pro+ does come out on top in most scenarios.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #OnePlus #Realme #smartphones
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 07:50 pm

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.