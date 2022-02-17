OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs Realme 9 Pro+: Which is the better smartphone under Rs 25,000?

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 was recently unveiled in India. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 offers solid specifications on a sub-25K budget. However, the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes straight off the heels of the Realme 9 Pro+.
So, what better time to compare the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 and Realme 9 Pro+ than the present.Realme 9 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord CE 2
|Models
|OnePlus Nord CE 2
|Realme 9 Pro+
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Display
|6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+
|6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 90Hz
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X
|6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2
|128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2
|Rear Cameras
|64 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP
|50 MP (f/1.8) with OIS+ 8 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP
|Front Camera
|16 MP (f/2.4)
|16 MP (f/2.4)
|Battery
|4,500 mAh, 65W Charging
|4,500 mAh, 60W Charging
|Software
|Android 11, OxygenOS 11
|Android 12, Realme UI 3.0
|Starting Price
|Rs 23,999
|Rs 24,999
What's the Difference?
First off, the Realme 9 Pro+ uses a newer MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC as compared to the Dimensity 900 chip on the OnePlus Nord CE 2. In our Geekbench testing, the Realme 9 Pro+ managed 815 points in the single-core test and 2332 points in the multi-core test, while the OnePlus Nord CE 2 was slightly behind scoring 726 points in the single-core test and 2161 points in the multi-core test.
The display on both phones is pretty similar, although the OnePlus Nord CE 2 supports HDR10+. Charging speed and battery capacity on both devices are also the same. One advantage in Realme’s favour on the software side is that it ships with Android 12. It is worth noting that the Nord CE 2 will get Android 12 in the near future.