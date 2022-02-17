OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs Realme 9 Pro+: Which is the better smartphone under Rs 25,000?

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 was recently unveiled in India. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 offers solid specifications on a sub-25K budget. However, the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes straight off the heels of the Realme 9 Pro+.

So, what better time to compare the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 and Realme 9 Pro+ than the present.

Models OnePlus Nord CE 2 Realme 9 Pro+ Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 MediaTek Dimensity 920 Display 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+ 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 90Hz RAM 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 Rear Cameras 64 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP 50 MP (f/1.8) with OIS+ 8 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP (f/2.4) 16 MP (f/2.4) Battery 4,500 mAh, 65W Charging 4,500 mAh, 60W Charging Software Android 11, OxygenOS 11 Android 12, Realme UI 3.0 Starting Price Rs 23,999 Rs 24,999

What's the Difference?

First off, the Realme 9 Pro+ uses a newer MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC as compared to the Dimensity 900 chip on the OnePlus Nord CE 2. In our Geekbench testing, the Realme 9 Pro+ managed 815 points in the single-core test and 2332 points in the multi-core test, while the OnePlus Nord CE 2 was slightly behind scoring 726 points in the single-core test and 2161 points in the multi-core test.

The display on both phones is pretty similar, although the OnePlus Nord CE 2 supports HDR10+. Charging speed and battery capacity on both devices are also the same. One advantage in Realme’s favour on the software side is that it ships with Android 12. It is worth noting that the Nord CE 2 will get Android 12 in the near future.

When it comes to optics, both smartphones feature triple-camera setups. While the Nord CE 2 opts for the same camera specifications as the previous generation, the Realme 9 Pro+ uses a new 50 MP primary sensor with OIS. In our brief experience with the two devices, the main camera on the Realme 9 Pro+ does come out on top in most scenarios.