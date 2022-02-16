English
    Realme 9 Pro Plus, Realme 9 Pro launched in India with up to 120Hz display: Check price, specifications

    Realme 9 Pro is a new smartphone under Rs 20,000, whereas the Realme 9 Pro+ has been priced under Rs 25000.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 16, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

    Realme 9 Pro Plus and Realme 9 Pro price in India has been announced. The company has launched the Realme 9 Pro as its new budget smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India. The Realme 9 Pro+ is a more premium offering that comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor found on the OnePlus Nord 2.

    Realme 9 Pro price in India

    Realme 9 Pro launched in India comes in two storage options. The base 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,999. Realme 9 Pro price in India for the 8GB + 128GB option is set at Rs 20,999. The phone has been launched in three colours - Midnight Black, Aurora Green and Sunrise Blue. It goes on sale starting February 23 via Flipkart, Realme.com and offline stores.

    Realme 9 Pro+ price in India

    The top-end Realme 9 series smartphone comes in three storage options. The 6GB + 128GB variant comes with a price tag of Rs 24,999. Realme 9 Pro+ price in India for the 8GB + 128GB option is set at Rs 26,999, whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 28,999. The device comes in three colours - Midnight Black, Aurora Green and Sunrise Blue. It goes on sale starting February 21 via Flipkart, Realme.com.

    Realme 9 Pro+ specifications 

    Realme 9 Pro+ features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate support. The screen, which has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It sports a tiny hole punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen for the 16MP f/2.4 front camera.

    The device’s rear panel is also made up of glass. It weighs 182 grams and measures 160.2x73.3x7.99mm.

    Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4500 mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.

    On the back, the Realme 9 Pro+ camera setup has a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera.

    The phone has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

    Realme 9 Pro specifications 

    Realme 9 Pro features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the front camera. The device draws power from a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM. 

    On the back, the device has a triple-camera setup. The Realme 9 Pro camera has a 64MP main camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera. The phone runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.
